By Thomas Atkins
FRANKFURT, June 8 The appointment of John Cryan
as chief executive of Deutsche Bank sent shares in
Germany's largest lender up 8 percent on Monday as investors
judged the Briton a more credible contender than his two ousted
predecessors to revive its fortunes.
Cryan faces one of the most difficult jobs in global finance
as he aims to move Deutsche Bank beyond the raft of regulatory
and legal probes that have bedevilled the bank under its current
management and execute a strategic overhaul.
Cryan takes over from Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen,
Deutsche's co-chief executives, who announced their resignations
on Sunday, just over a month after unveiling a cost-cutting
drive designed to arrest the bank's sub-par performance.
Investor scepticism with the turnaround plan due to a lack
of detail and a poor record on meeting targets together with
staff disquiet at the prospect of thousands of job cuts heaped
pressure on the duo.
At the bank's annual shareholder meeting two weeks ago, 39
percent of the capital represented voted against the management
board and some investors called for Jain and Fitschen to go.
Deutsche Bank has pledged to give more detail on its
strategic revamp at the end of next month and some investors
were hopeful that Cryan, who helped steer Swiss bank UBS
through the financial crisis, would be able to take
more radical action than Jain, a former investment banker who
wanted Deutsche Bank to be Europe's answer to Goldman Sachs.
"We believe Mr Cryan will be able to review the size and
scale of the investment bank with a much harsher lens than Mr
Jain," said Stuart Graham, analyst at Autonomous.
"The execution risk is higher than normal at Deutsche, but
so too is the investor unhappiness. We therefore expect the
shares to out-perform, at least for the next few months, on the
back of this cathartic management change."
Europe's banking elite has been roiled by the financial
crisis and its aftermath as new regulations and a slew of
scandals eat into profits.
Standard Chartered and Credit Suisse both
have new chief executives taking over this summer but of those
trio, Cryan faces the most formidable challenge.
After sticking with an expensive universal banking model
during the crisis, Deutsche Bank is now playing catch-up with
rivals in axing unprofitable business lines to boost earnings
and shore up its balance sheet.
The restructuring plan unveiled in April is meant to boost
cost savings by an annual 3.5 billion euros by 2020 and drive a
return on tangible equity, a key measure of profitability, of at
least 10 percent in the same period.
But the strategy was the less radical of two options
considered by Deutsche's board and investors viewed it as
unambitious. Previously, the bank had targeted a return on
equity of 12 percent for 2015.
Jain will step down at the end of this month while Fitschen
will leave after Deutsche Bank's annual shareholder meeting in
May meaning Cryan, a former chief financial officer at UBS, will
be the sole CEO.
(Writing by Carmel Crimmins)