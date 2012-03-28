BERLIN, March 28 Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said questions over funding Europe's troubled banks remain, as emergency liquidity injections provide only temporary relief from an inter-bank lending crisis which threatened to cripple the euro zone.

In March the European Central Bank (ECB) pumped 530 billion euros ($706 billion) worth of cheap three-year cash into the European banking system as a way to stave off a credit crunch in the real economy.

"Without the liquidity support from the European Central Bank, many European banks would not be able to refinance themselves in the medium term. The question now is what will happen in three years time," Ackermann told Reuters during a tour of the Reuters Berlin office.

Whether further liquidity measures will be needed depends on how deficit levels and economic growth develop in Europe, Ackermann said.

A total of 800 banks - including Deutsche Bank - took advantage of the ECB's most recent liquidity operation in March.

The ECB has pumped almost $1 trillion euros into the European banking system as it seeks to quell the European sovereign debt crisis.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has urged banks to take advantage of the liquidity to continue with reforms. "I think the ball is in the governments' and the other actors' - especially banks - court to continue their reforms, to repair their balance sheets," Draghi said.

Europe's banks have begun shrinking their balance sheets as a way to reduce the capital cushions they need to underpin risky assets, a process known as deleveraging.

EU banks hold assets of about 42 trillion euros (or over 11 trillion of risk-weighted assets for 90 of the biggest banks). JP Morgan analysts estimate they could deleverage to the tune of 2 trillion euros, or 4.7 percent of assets. Other analysts reckon the figure will be nearer 3 trillion.

ECB officials have said there are no plans for further three-year money offers, suggesting the high-water mark of the bank's support has already been reached.

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann has led the push for the ECB to unwind some of its crisis measures, and others from the euro zone core have been quick to back his stance. (Editing by David Holmes)