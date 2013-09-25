BRIEF-Dualtap to sell hotel in Hokkaido
April 13 Dualtap Co Ltd * Says it will sell Hokkaido-based hotel on July 6 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/rW04hF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said third-quarter investment banking revenues would be significantly lower as a lull in trading on bond markets hit Germany's flagship lender.
"Market activity (has been) substantially lower, which has affected our CB&S (investment banking) revenues", Jain said. "We currently anticipate debt sales and trading revenues in the third quarter to decline significantly from last year."
He added that last year revenues had received a boost from stimulus measures by the European Central bank, a catalyst for earnings, which did not repeat this year.
JP Morgan analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank's third-quarter revenue from fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) could fall 31 percent on the year, to 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion).
The slowdown in bond market trading has been blamed on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would start "tapering" its bond buying programme, though the Fed last week surprised investors by holding off on the start of the process.
Barclays last week said income in July and August was down 500 million pounds ($802 million) from a year ago, mainly due to its FICC woes. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.