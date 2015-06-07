FRANKFURT, June 7 Deutsche Bank's co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen have offered their resignation to the supervisory board, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The supervisory board has convened an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss leadership, the source said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; writing by Edward Taylor; editing by Sabine Wollrab and Jason Neely)