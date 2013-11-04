(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Munich prosecutors say investigating Deutsche co-CEO
Fitschen
* Probe adds to Deutsche Bank's legal woes
* Bank says confident that any suspicion is unfounded
FRANKFURT, Nov 4 German prosecutors named
Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen as
a suspect on Monday in a dispute over the collapse of the Kirch
media empire, adding to the bank's growing list of legal
problems.
Deutsche Bank said it was sure that Fitschen would be
cleared after prosecutors in Munich said they were investigating
whether he gave misleading evidence in a decade-old civil suit
brought by the heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch, who accused
the bank of undermining the business.
Germany's flagship lender is already burdened by several
judicial and regulatory inquiries, including a probe into
whether its traders helped rig Libor reference interest rates.
Deutsche booked 1.2 billion euros in legal costs in the third
quarter of 2013 alone.
As well as the costs, investors worry that the bank's
management is being distracted by dealing with these issues.
Leo Kirch had claimed that, in 2002, then Deutsche chief
executive Rolf Breuer triggered his media group's downfall by
questioning its creditworthiness in a television interview.
Last year, a Munich judge said Kirch had suffered damages of
between 120 million and 1.5 billion euros. A final amount in
damages has yet to be determined.
Fitschen's contract as co-CEO was extended until 2017 last
week. Deutsche said in a statement on Monday after the
prosecutors' statement: "The bank is absolutely convinced that
this suspicion will prove to be unfounded."
