DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 26 Deutsche Bank Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause on Wednesday said he saw no signs that large Chinese banks are on the prowl to buy European lenders.

Asked on the sidelines of a business conference whether Chinese banks were knocking on the door to buy Deutsche Bank or other European banks, Krause said "No," adding that Chinese banks are still preoccupied with their home market.

"It's not interesting for them yet. They are currently looking to capture riches in their own country with both hands," Krause said.

However, Chinese banks were interested in technology transfer and improving their systems and processes, Krause said.

Earlier this month, China Construction Bank told Reuters it wants to expand its overseas presence through organic growth and acquisitions, and aims to wrap up a takeover deal this year.

Separately, Krause declined to comment on Libor probes, saying he could not talk about an ongoing process. (Reporting By Edward Taylor, editing by Jonathan Gould)