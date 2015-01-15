LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has decided to pull out
of the US and euro commercial paper market, citing a lack of
economic return, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
CP sat within the fixed income and currencies trading
business run by Rich Herman, who took over the unit in November.
"Our decision to exit the business reflects declining
volumes and margins across the industry, and is part of our
on-going drive to use our capital as efficiently as possible by
dynamically reallocating resources to areas where clients need
us most," the memo said.
Commercial paper is a low-risk, low-margin business which
banks have provide to clients but are backed up by standby
credit faciliities which require capital.
The bank said the decision does not affect Deutsche's global
transaction banking business which will continue to offer
issuing and paying agent services.
The withdrawal from the CP market will result in the loss of
one headcount, with other members of the team redeployed
elsewhere within the bank.
There is no official information regarding the person who
will be leaving, although one source said the individual is
US-based.
