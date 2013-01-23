HAMBURG Jan 23 German agriculture minister Ilse
Aigner has criticised the decision by Germany's Deutsche Bank
to continue dealing in food commodities, a German
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
"Deutsche Bank has obviously failed to recognise the signs
of the times," Aigner told the daily newspaper Handelsblatt.
Deutsche Bank said on Saturday it would keep dealing in
financial derivatives in agricultural commodities which groups
such as Oxfam blame for pushing up international food prices and
promoting famine in poor countries.
Deutsche Bank had responded to controversy over the issue in
March 2012 by declaring a moratorium on new financial
derivatives linked to food commodities. But it now says there is
no conclusive evidence to prove speculators are responsible for
rising prices of agricultural products.
Aigner has repeatedly expressed concern that outside
financial investment in agricultural commodity markets distorts
prices.
"I expect a clear line to be drawn between responsible
investments which are helpful in the fight against hunger, and
transactions which could increase global price swings," she told
the newspaper.
She has called for more transparency in commodity markets
and clear visibility of the difference between futures
investment by industrial food buyers and financial investors.
"In view of almost 900 million people in the world suffering
from hunger, those who make no differentiation here are showing
a lack of feeling and acting irresponsibly," Aigner told the
newspaper.
The bank told the newspaper it currently had no plans for
new agricultural commodities products.
Its decision to continue dealing in food commodities had
sparked strong criticism from food campaigners.
Europe's biggest insurer, Germany's Allianz,
earlier this year also said agricultural derivatives were being
unfairly blamed for swings in food prices.
In August 2012, Germany's Commerzbank removed
agricultural products from a commodity index fund after
accusations that speculation had pushed up food prices and
fuelled unrest in some poor countries.
