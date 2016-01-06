LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - A former senior Deutsche Bank employee
is suing the German bank for alleged sex discrimination and
unfair dismissal after she was fired in the wake of the
Libor-rigging scandal.
Shivani Mathur, who was Deutsche's London-based global head
of economic resources, has lodged her claim at the central
London employment tribunal. Her hearing is due to begin on
January 21, according to court records released on Wednesday.
Deutsche Bank agreed in April 2015 to pay US$2.5bn to US and
UK authorities for manipulation of the London interbank offered
rate, known as Libor.
The bank was also ordered to fire seven employees as part of
its settlement with the New York Department of Financial
Services. Mathur was one of the seven.
"We were ordered to terminate Ms Mathur's employment in
connection with a regulatory settlement," a spokesman for
Deutsche Bank said. He declined to comment further.
Mathur joined Deutsche Bank in July 2008 and was at the bank
until April 2015, according to the UK financial watchdog's
register of approved persons. She is currently inactive,
according to the register.
Mathur is claiming sex discrimination, unfair dismissal and
suffering detriment after whistleblowing, according to a
tribunal document. She could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Deutsche Bank was one of several big European and US banks
fined for failing to stop traders manipulating interest rate
benchmarks, which are used to set prices for trillions of
dollars in assets such as home loans and credit cards.
Mathur joins a growing list of former bank staff claiming at
London employment tribunals they were unfairly fired following
investigations into alleged manipulation of Libor and
foreign-exchange markets.
In one of the first high profile cases an employment
tribunal judge ruled in November against Citigroup, saying the
US bank unfairly dismissed former FX trader Perry Stimpson.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Sudip Roy and Matthew
Davies)