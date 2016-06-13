By Alexander Hübner
| FRANKFURT, June 13
FRANKFURT, June 13 A former Deutsche Bank
employee was sentenced to three years in jail on Monday for his
part in a scheme trading carbon emission permits to fraudulently
collect 220 million euros ($248 million)in sales tax.
The case stems from an investigation into so-called carousel
trades in the European Union's carbon market in 2009 and 2010,
in which some buyers imported emissions permits in one EU
country without paying value-added tax (VAT).
The buyers then sold them to each other, adding VAT to the
price and generating tax refunds when no tax had been paid.
Helmut Hohnholz, formerly a regional sales manager with
Deutsche's global markets division, received the toughest
penalty of the seven bankers on trial in the German court.
Judge Martin Bach accused the 55-year-old banker of ignoring
all question marks over the scheme.
The banker, who had coordinated the trading of carbon
emissions in Germany for Deutsche, was "the culprit, not the
helper" in collecting 145 million euros of taxes, the judge
said.
Hohnholz's lawyer said that he would appeal the verdict.
Bach said that the scheme had been run purely to trick the
tax authorities out of a total of 220 million euros.
In all, seven former Deutsche Bank employees were on trial
in Frankfurt. Five were given suspended jail terms of between
one and two years on Monday for assisting in the tax fraud. One
received a reprimand only.
Responding to the verdict, Deutsche Bank said that it had
repaid the tax, changed its internal processes and parted with
the staff involved.
Under new Chief Executive John Cryan, Deutsche Bank is
undergoing deep restructuring, hamstrung by having to pay out
billions of dollars of fines to end a slew of legal rows.
($1 = 0.8873 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by John O'Donnell;
editing by Adrian Croft)