March 27 Deutsche Bank on Tuesday raised by $2 its 2012 Brent crude oil forecast, partly due to supply disruptions, but lowered its U.S. natural gas price forecasts due to plentiful supply.

The bank raised its Brent forecast to $117 per barrel from $115 a barrel for this year. It maintained its 2013 Brent price forecast at $120 a barrel.

"Supply risks have been the greater driver of oil prices this year and will remain a key upside risk factor given the multitude of potential disruptions that may erupt on top of current outages," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.

The analysts said high crude oil prices may potentially stall the recovery of the global economy and trigger material oil demand rationing.

Deutsche Bank lowered its 2012 and 2013 natural gas price forecasts to $2.75 per mmbtu and $3.75 per mmbtu, respectively, to reflect an increase in supply versus a drop in demand.

"Our revision reflects the sluggishness of the supply response to low gas prices, persistently high storage levels and a mild winter that contributed to prices falling below and holding below $3/mmbtu," analysts said.

The bank said prices may improve in the second half of the year, as supply may fall due to recently announced production cuts and demand may increase as the U.S. economy picks up. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Miral Fahmy)