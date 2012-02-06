FRANKFURT Feb 6 Deutsche Bank
said it backed Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Reto
Francioni, backtracking on critical comments made by the bank's
fund management arm on Francioni's role in the failed merger
with NYSE Euronext.
"Deutsche Boerse is strategically well positioned under CEO
Francioni," a spokesman for Germany's largest bank said on
Monday.
Francioni had drawn critical remarks over the weekend after
his plan to merge Boerse with NYSE Euronext to create the
world's largest exchange operator was vetoed last week by the
European Union on antitrust concerns.
Deutsche Bank's German retail asset management unit DWS
called for "a fresh start" at the exchange operator in comments
published by business weekly WirtschaftsWoche on Saturday.
Deutsche Bank was one of Boerse's advisors on the failed
tie-up.