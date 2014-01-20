FRANKFURT Jan 20 Deutsche Bank said no decision had been taken yet on its dividend for 2013 and it was too early to say how the bank would perform in the first quarter.

"We normally accrue for stable (dividend), and that is what is in our numbers right now," Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said in a conference call with analysts on Monday, when asked about the dividend.

"But the decision is to come and we'll communicate it when the decision is made," Krause said.

Germany's biggest lender paid a dividend of 0.75 euro per share for 2012.

Deutsche Bank's Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain told the call that the trends dampening business last year were likely to continue in 2014.

"It's too early to comment much about the first quarter, we haven't even completed January yet."