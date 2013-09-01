FRANKFURT, Sept 1 Deutsche Bank said
its dividend payouts will only rise once bank rules have been
fulfilled, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
"At the moment, building capital and adjustments for new
regulatory requirements take priority," Krause told the paper in
response to a question about dividends. "As soon as this has
been completed, dividends which were lowered during the crisis,
will once again rise."
Deutsche Bank is under pressure to meet a bank safety rule
known as the leverage ratio which penalises lenders with large
balance sheets.
One way to improve a bank's capital position is to reduce
the assets on its balance sheet. Krause reiterated Deutsche will
cut about 250 billion euros worth of assets from the balance
sheet.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Keiron Henderson)