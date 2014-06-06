France election poses risk to world economy-Schaeuble
WASHINGTON, April 21 The presidential election in France where a first round takes place this weekend poses a risk to the global economy, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
FRANKFURT, June 6 Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank said on Friday it had considered taking a stake in German soccer club Borussia Dortmund but decided against it.
"The executive board of Deutsche Bank has decided unanimously today not to take a stake in Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund at the moment, following an appraisal process over a longer period of time," a spokesman said in a written statement.
He declined to comment further.
Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Friday that Deutsche was considering taking a stake or entering a marketing alliance with the soccer club.
NEW YORK, April 21 The head of General Electric said on Friday that the global economy is picking up speed even though the natural resources sector remains slow.