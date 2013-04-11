* Says wants to cut losses, concentrate on big companies
AMSTERDAM, April 11 Deutsche Bank is
dumping most of its accounts with small businesses in the
Netherlands, reversing an expansion drive of recent years to cut
losses and focus on big companies.
The decision follows a restructuring announced by Germany's
biggest business lender in September, including job cuts and
asset sales, as part of moves to meet tougher capital rules.
Many of the affected customers are one-person or family
businesses, such as hairdressing salons, home-based online
companies, cafes, and farms with typical annual turnover of less
than 1 million euros.
A similar move by Deutsche to drop less wealthy clients in
Germany a few years ago provoked uproar and complaints from
clients who said they felt like "second-class" customers.
The attempt to push account holders into a separate
affiliate was later reversed.
"In the next few months, we will contact the customers for
whom Deutsche Bank Nederland NV is no longer the suitable bank
to discuss the transfer to a different bank," Deutsche Bank said
in a statement on Thursday.
The roughly 2,000 retail customers and 16,000 small
businesses - or about 70 percent of its total customers in the
Netherlands - are former ABN AMRO clients who were
transferred to Deutsche Bank when it bought some ABN operations
in 2010, and do not generate profit for the bank.
Deutsche said it did not plan to take similar steps in other
countries.
ABN AMRO, which was nationalised during the 2008 financial
crisis, said it would be happy to take back any customers.
"These customers are more than welcome to come back to
us...we have a very good concept for handling their needs," said
an ABN Amro spokesman.
Deutsche Bank's plans, first mooted several weeks ago, have
prompted a debate over whether small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs) - regarded as the backbone of the Dutch
economy - have enough funding options.
"The withdrawal of Deutsche Bank reduces the number of
suppliers for agricultural finance and leads to a further
concentration of the market," Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, an agricultural economist by background, told
parliament in a letter in February.
"In terms of competition it would be desirable to have an
increase in the number of providers."
About 5,000 former ABN AMRO clients, which are mid-sized to
larger companies, as well as Deutsche Bank's wholesale clients
are not affected.
