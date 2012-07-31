* Q2 investment bank pretax prof down 63 pct at 357 mln eur

* Q2 investment bank net revenues down 11 pct at 3.5 bln eur

* Q2 private customer rev down 5 pct, pretax profit down 13 pct

* Core Tier 1 ratio of 10.2 pct at end of Q2

FRANKFURT, July 31 Deutsche Bank chief executives Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain, warned the euro zone debt crisis would continue to hurt client activity as the investment bank posted a 63 percent fall in second-quarter pretax profits.

Pretax profit at the corporate banking and securities arm came in at 357 million euros, down from 969 million euros in the year-earlier period.

Pretax earnings at the asset and wealth management arm fell to 35 million euros, from 227 million euros in the second quarter 2011.

The co-chief executives said, "The European sovereign debt crisis continues to weigh on investor confidence and client activity across the bank." (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze)