FRANKFURT Nov 20 Increased bank lending volumes
as a result of the European Central Bank's easy money interest
rate policy may not be enough to offset the hit to margins from
that policy, Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Juergen
Fitschen said on Friday.
In a speech to the European Banking Congress, ECB President
Mario Draghi had argued that monetary policies that were good
for the economy were also good for banks, which needed to
replace investments in sovereign bonds with more aggressive
lending.
"Even though low interest rates put pressure on banks' unit
margins, that is compensated for by volume effects - there is
more activity in the banking sector as a whole because monetary
policy is supporting the recovery," Draghi told bankers and
regulators at the conference on Friday.
Fitschen appeared unconvinced by that argument in remarks on
a panel immediately afterward.
"It is not easy to compensate for declining margins by
higher volume, because higher lending volumes are associated
with higher capital demand and that is why the equation is more
complicated," he said.
"This was one of the aspects I would have liked to debate
with him," Fitschen said, referring to Draghi, who had already
left.
Draghi in his speech said the U.S. economy took 14 quarters
to recover to its pre-crisis peak, whereas the euro area was
likely to take 31 quarters, if it reaches that point as expected
in the first quarter of next year.
The relatively quick economic recovery in the United States
could at least in part be attributed to its large capital
market, which Europe does not yet have, Fitschen said.
"The behaviour of banks is also contributing to the dilemma
we are in," Fitschen said.
"If there would be very significant growth tomorrow in
Europe, I would have serious doubts whether banks could
accommodate that," Fitschen said, because regulation was putting
brakes on the provision of financial support.
"We have to be very realistic about what can be done," he
said.
