BERLIN Oct 23 Deutsche bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen on Thursday said German lenders will likely have passed a stress test being organised by the European Central Bank.

"When you listen to the news on Sunday, you will likely hear that all German banks have passed the stress tests," Fitschen, who is also president of BdB association of German private-sector banks, said at an event in Berlin.

The euro zone's 130 biggest banks are having their balance sheets tested for potential vulnerabilities in a crisis, in a health check being organised by the European Central Bank. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould)