EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT, June 22 Deutsche Bank is considering additional cost cutting measures, co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in a joint interview published on Friday.
"We need to once again speak about growth, but also about measures to raise efficiency, after all we have been tasked by the supervisory board with raising the value of our bank in the long run," Jain told the paper.
Jain did not specify whether this would translate into job cuts.
"Information technology is an area which looks promising in terms of potential efficiency gains. We are already addressing this in the course of the Postbank integration. But also by establishing the asset and wealth management division," Fitschen said.
Following the failed sale of Deutsche Bank's asset management division, Deutsche Bank is folding together the asset and wealth management divisions. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has