By Edward Taylor
| FRANKFURT, April 11
FRANKFURT, April 11 Shareholders heckled
Deutsche Bank's new leaders about the bank's legal
problems at a meeting on Thursday, fearing Germany's flagship
lender is becoming distracted by a flurry of scandals and
investigations.
Representatives of deceased media magnate Leo Kirch forced
Deutsche Bank to convene an extraordinary shareholder meeting
after contesting the resolutions of the annual general meeting
(AGM) in 2012 as part of a long-running legal battle.
Klaus Nieding, a lawyer representing DSW, Germany's largest
association for private investors said: "Enough is enough.
Shareholder rights are being abused. A private vendetta is being
carried out at the expense of all shareholders."
Nieding urged representatives of the Kirch Group and
Deutsche Bank's leaders to resolve their dispute, which has been
fought out in numerous courtrooms across Germany and the United
States over the past decade.
"Stop holding us all to ransom and resolve your dispute in
court, not here," Nieding said to general applause.
For the first time ever, Deutsche Bank erected a waist-high
grey perimeter fence to prevent shareholders getting too close
to members of the management and supervisory board, including
co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen.
Fitschen attempted to quell discontent at the meeting in the
outskirts of Frankfurt, but was interrupted by angry investors.
"An extraordinary general meeting is something new to all of
us at Deutsche Bank. Certainly we do not want to make it a
habit, but circumstances forced us to take this step," Fitschen
said, amid heckling from the audience.
"Why doesn't the other guy say anything," a bespectacled
shareholder clad in a black blazer interrupted, pointing at
Anshu Jain, who calmly looked on.
Kirch's representatives claimed that financial statements in
2011 should have been declared void and the validity of the 2012
AGM should be contested because speaking time for shareholders
was restricted, the notary did not take comprehensive minutes,
and the meeting was chaired by the wrong person.
A Frankfurt court in December ruled that Kirch's
representatives should have been given more time to speak at the
AGM, forcing Deutsche Bank to repeat the meeting.
The fact that shareholders had been forced to attend an
extraordinary meeting is a sign that Deutsche Bank is getting
overwhelmed with legal problems, said Ingo Speich, a fund
manager at Union investment.
"Please ensure that Deutsche Bank can return to its
operating business," Speich said to Paul Achleitner, the bank's
new chairman. "Take a look at the bank's corporate governance,
past events show there is room for improvement."
Deutsche Bank is embroiled in a string of other disputes,
including a carbon trading scandal, and is one of a dozen banks
under investigation for allegedly rigging benchmark interest
rates, including the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).
Kirch had claimed ex-Deutsche Bank Chief Executive and later
Chairman Rolf Breuer triggered his media group's downfall by
questioning its creditworthiness in a 2002 television interview.
He sought for years to recoup about 2 billion euros ($2.6
billion) in damages.
In November, Munich judge Guido Kotschy said Kirch had
suffered damages of between 120 million euros and 1.5 billion. A
final amount in damages has yet to be determined.
Deutsche Bank said it maintained that the claims made by
Kirch have no merit and Co-CEO Fitschen said there were
currently no negotiations to reach a settlement.
"An end of the proceedings is not in sight," he told
shareholders.
($1 = 0.7642 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)