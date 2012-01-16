FRANKFURT Jan 16 Deutsche Bank's chief executive Josef Ackermann believes that although the euro zone's sovereign debt woes will drag on for months the German economy could rebound in the second half of 2012.

"Overall Germany will go through a slight recession in the first half of the year," Ackermann said in the transcript of a speech given in Berlin on Monday.

"(But) expected progress managing the crisis should revive economic activity, external trade in particular, in the second half of the year".

"The German economy at its core, is healthy. Europe's problems are formidable, but solveable," he told a new year's reception for the bank in Berlin.

"Europe will remain the central issue for months to come. It will continue to revolve around the necessary reforms in crisis countries and implementing the necessary steps for creating an integrated Europe," he said.

Ackermann also said by deepening a commitment to Europe Germany will be able to ensure it can compete effectively with China and the United States and to push its views on financial market regulation, trade and human rights, according to the transcript.

Transferring more national powers to Brussels in helping weaker nations was therefore not a sacrifice but an opportunity to act in Germany's own self interest, he said.