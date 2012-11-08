Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
HAMBURG Nov 8 Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen said on Thursday that Europe needed a banking union to make the financial sector "fitter" for the continent in the long-term.
"My personal opinion is that it must come so that Europe grows closer together, also on the basis of a stable banking sector," he said an event held by German newspaper Die Zeit in Hamburg, adding that it need not all come overnight. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.