BERLIN Jan 16 Deutsche Bank co-Chief
Executive Juergen Fitschen said it is too early to declare an
end to the euro zone crisis and urged policymakers to continue
cutting budget deficits.
Speaking at a reception in Berlin, he said moves by
policymakers to bring down debt levels in the euro zone were
going in the right direction, but warned it was "too early" to
expect a return to normal market conditions.
Separately, Fitschen said he was irritated by accusations he
had behaved as though he was "above the law" for complaining
directly to the premier of the German state of Hesse about the
ferocity of raids conducted against Deutsche Bank by local tax
authorities and police in December.
Deutsche Bank is headquartered in Frankfurt, which is in
Hesse.
"At no point in time was that my intention," he said, adding
that sometimes disagreements need to be discussed with less
ferocity.
In December 500 prosecutors, armed police and tax inspectors
raided Deutsche Bank's headquarters as part of a widening tax
evasion probe linked to carbon trading.
