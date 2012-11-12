NEW YORK Nov 12 A U.S. judge on Monday rejected
Deutsche Bank AG's bid to dismiss a federal
regulator's lawsuit accusing it of misleading Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac into buying billions of
dollars of risky mortgage debt.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan said the
Federal Housing Finance Agency, which had sued over roughly
$14.2 billion of securities, may pursue fraud claims over the
German bank's representations in offering materials regarding
mortgage underwriting standards.
Cote previously refused to dismiss FHFA lawsuits against
Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit, JPMorgan
Chase & Co and UBS AG over Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac mortgage losses.