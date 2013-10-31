FRANKFURT Oct 31 Fitch Ratings told Deutsche
Bank to stick to its reform plans or face a ratings
downgrade, piling pressure on Germany's flagship lender to lower
costs and trading risks and to wrap up a long list of legal
challenges.
The warning followed third-quarter results from the bank on
Tuesday that showed 1.2 billion euros in legal charges had wiped
out pre-tax profit.
Should Deutsche's efforts to reduce its dependence on
volatile trading income or its cost-cutting targets slip, Fitch
would consider lowering the bank's so-called viability rating,
which measures its intrinsic creditworthiness.
Likewise, should Deutsche's legal costs become unmanageable
or its capital base weaken, Fitch said it would consider cutting
the rating from its current level of 'a'.
"Any notable slippage in these or any signs that conduct
costs could erode the bank's ability to maintain strong
capitalisation would put the viability rating under pressure,"
Fitch said in a statement.
Deutsche and other global investment banks have been caught
in a storm of litigation in the wake of the financial crisis.
The bank said on Tuesday that it was cooperating with regulators
probing alleged rigging in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign
exchange market.
Deutsche also faces allegations of mis-selling complex
financial products and is one of a dozen banks being probed for
allegedly rigging benchmark interest rates.
Unlike rivals UBS and Barclays, Deutsche
Bank has not yet concluded a regulatory investigation probing
potential manipulation of global benchmark interest rates.
(Reporting By Thomas Atkins; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)