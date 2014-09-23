FRANKFURT, Sept 23 German prosecutors have asked a Munich court to press charges against Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and several former executives of the lender in connection with the long-running bankruptcy case of Kirch media group.

Munich prosecutors have been investigating whether Fitschen and a number of former executives gave misleading evidence during a civil court case brought by the heirs of Leo Kirch, the deceased media magnate who had sued Deutsche Bank.

"The chamber now has to decide whether the case is admissible," a spokeswoman for the Munich court said on Tuesday. The court must decide whether to accept the case and whether to press charges, a process which is expected to take several months.

Fitschen left a Berlin conference on Tuesday without commenting and Deutsche Bank said it was sticking with its policy of not commenting on ongoing litigation.

"We refer, instead, to our previous statements underlining our belief that the allegation against Juergen Fitschen will prove unfounded," it said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)