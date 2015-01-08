DUESSELDORF, Germany Jan 8 Plans by the European Central Bank to start large scale buying of European government bonds, known as quantitative easing, must be viewed with mixed feelings, the co-chief executive of Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank said on Thursday.

Quantitative easing worked in the United States but not in Japan, Juergen Fitschen said at a reception.

The ECB is in the process of readying a programme to purchase government bonds with new money in the hopes of jolting Europe's economy into life and could decide to put the plan into action as soon as on Jan. 22.

The euro area was likely to see interest rates remain at historically low levels for some years to come, Fitschen said. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Jonathan Gould)