FRANKFURT Nov 6 Prosecutors may seek to fine
Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank if their suspicion is
confirmed that Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen gave
misleading evidence in a dispute over the collapse of the Kirch
media empire, Deutsche Bank said.
"The Public Prosecutors' Office Munich I has informed the
bank that if this suspicion is confirmed a fine may also be
imposed on the bank," a spokesman for the bank said on
Wednesday.
German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung earlier reported that
prosecutors may seek to fine Deutsche Bank.
Earlier this week, Munich prosecutors named Fitschen as a
suspect in the dispute, seeking to determine whether Fitschen
gave misleading evidence in a decade-old civil suit brought by
the heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch, who accuse the bank of
undermining the business.
Leo Kirch had claimed that, in 2002, then Deutsche Chief
Executive Rolf Breuer triggered his German media group's
downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a television
interview. The bank and its officers denied that.
