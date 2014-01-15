FRANKFURT Jan 15 Deutsche Bank has
suspended at least one currency trader on suspicion of
manipulating benchmark forex rates, a German paper reported.
German daily Die Welt, citing people familiar with the
investigations, said the trader worked in New York and traded
Argentine pesos.
According to sources at the bank, emails were found that led
to suspicion that rates had possibly been manipulated, the paper
said in a story published in its Wednesday edition. There are
indications there may be further cases of possible manipulation,
Die Welt added.
Deutsche Bank said it would not comment on individuals. In a
statement, it said it was cooperating with investigations and
would take disciplinary measures with regard to individuals if
merited.
Last year, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority began a
formal investigation into possible manipulation in the $5.3
trillion-a-day global FX market. The U.S. Justice Department is
also engaged in an active investigation of possible manipulation
of the market, the world's largest.
Benchmark foreign exchange rates, often referred to as
fixes, are a cornerstone of global financial markets, used to
price trillions of dollars worth of investments and deals and
relied upon by companies, investors and central banks.
Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, UBS, Barclays
and Royal Bank of Scotland have all said they
were cooperating with regulators scrutinizing the market.
Citigroup, RBS, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered
have put currency traders on leave.