FRANKFURT Jan 19 Germany's top banking watchdog
plans to intensify its probe into possible manipulation of
benchmark foreign exchange rates at Deutsche Bank by
launching a so-called special investigation, magazine Der
Spiegel reported on Sunday.
Designating its ongoing probe as a special investigation
would put the case at the top of regulator Bafin's priority list
and open the door to more intensive queries.
That would raise the stakes for Germany's biggest bank,
which only last week suspended several currency traders in New
York in an internal probe that forms part of an international
investigation into alleged manipulation of global currency
markets.
Bafin declined to comment. The agency is conducting several
parallel probes at Deutsche Bank, including a long-running
investigation into the manipulation of benchmark interest rates.
Benchmark foreign exchange rates, or daily fixings, are a
cornerstone of global financial markets, used to price trillions
of dollars worth of investments and deals and relied upon by
companies, investors and central banks.
Investigators want to see whether Deutsche Bank, the world's
largest currency trader, properly organised and controlled its
trading operations, Der Spiegel said, citing unnamed sources at
the bank.
In any special probe, supervisors would also want to examine
chats that allegedly took place on a trading platform used by
currency traders and those involved in the Libor interest
rate-fixing scandal, Der Spiegel added.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the prospect of a
special investigation.
It said in a statement it had received requests for
information from regulatory authorities that were investigating
trading in the foreign exchange market.
"The bank is cooperating with those investigations, and will
take disciplinary action with regards to individuals if
merited," it said.
Last year, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority began a
formal investigation into possible manipulation in the $5.3
trillion-a-day global foreign exchange market. The U.S. Justice
Department is also engaged in an investigation of possible
manipulation of the market, the world's largest.
Deutsche Bank has been the biggest foreign exchange trader
in the world for nine years running, seeing 15.18 percent of
global daily turnover in 2013, according to Euromoney magazine.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Alexander Huebner; Editing by
Mark Potter)