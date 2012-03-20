LONDON, March 20 Germany's Deutsche Bank
said on Tuesday it had hired global security firm G4S
to build and manage a new precious metals vault, as it
seeks to cash in on booming investor demand for physical gold
and silver.
"This is a key step in Deutsche Bank's on-going efforts to
build our physical presence in commodities. We know that clients
are looking to diversify where they place their physical
holdings," Raymond Key, Global Head of Metals Trading at
Deutsche Bank said in a joint statement with G4S.
A source close to the deal told Reuters that the vault would
be built in London, centre of the global bullion market, where
vault space is running low even as the growth in exchange-traded
funds backed by physical precious metals has led to a steep rise
in demand for vaults.
A growing number of banks and logistics companies are
rushing to break into the market.
Britain's G4S, the world's largest security firm, said it
had signed a 10-year commercial agreement with Deutsche Bank,
having begun discussions in 2009 when economic volatility caused
interest levels among investors for precious metals to rise.
No value for the agreement was given.