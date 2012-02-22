FRANKFURT Feb 22 Deutsche Bank AG
Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said on Wednesday he
expects private sector participation in the latest bailout for
debt-stricken Greece to be "substantial", without being more
specific.
Asked by journalists whether the private sector's
contribution to the deal would help avert contagion of other
countries in the euro zone, he said: "That's why we worked for
it."
Ackermann is also chairman of bank lobby group IIF, which
coordinated talks on private sector participation in the Greek
deal, known as the Private Sector Initiative (PSI).
Euro zone finance ministers sealed a second bailout for
debt-laden Greece on Tuesday that includes an agreement under
which private sector holders of Greek debt will take losses of
53.5 percent on the nominal value of their bonds.
Asked whether that agreement was still voluntary for
Greece's private sector creditors, Ackermann said: "Absolutely."
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Maria Sheahan)