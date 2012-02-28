FRANKFURT Feb 28 Deutsche Bank
is in exclusive talks with institutional asset manager
Guggenheim Partners on the sale of parts of Deutsche's asset
management businesses, Germany's biggest lender said on Tuesday.
Deutsche said in November it was considering selling several
global asset management businesses in light of new regulation,
rising costs and growing competition that was expected to weigh
on future earnings.
Sources familiar with the situation told Reuters earlier
that Deutsche and Guggenheim had entered into exclusive talks.
The businesses included DWS Americas, the Americas mutual
fund business; DB Advisors, the global institutional asset
management business; Deutsche Insurance Asset Management, the
global insurance asset management business; and RREEF, the
global alternative asset management business.
Not included in Deutsche's business review are private
wealth management or Deutsche's DWS franchises in Germany,
Europe and Asia, which are seen as part of the bank's retail
palette.
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Paritosh Bansal, writing by
Jonathan Gould)