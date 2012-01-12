Jan 12 A senior executive of Deutsche Bank
AG has been charged in Hong Kong with accepting
bribes in return for giving advice on trading derivative
warrants, the city's anti-graft watchdog said on Thursday.
The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said Ma
Sin-chi, a 37-year-old managing director at Deutsche Bank, is
alleged to have accepted HK$24.8 million ($3.2 million) in
bribes as reward for giving advice on the trading of derivative
warrants issued by his employer.
Four stock investors, Ha But-yee, 60, Ha Shing-ming, 32, Ha
Shing-chi, 29, and Ha Sau-mei, 39, are alleged to have paid the
bribes to Ma between Jan. 16, 2007 and May 7, 2008.
The ICAC said all five defendants, who were arrested in
April last year in an operation codenamed "Leap Over", have been
granted bail.
It added that Deutsche Bank had offered its full assistance
to the agency during the investigation.
($1 = 7.7673 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by David Holmes)