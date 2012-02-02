* Q4 pretax loss 351 mln euros vs poll avg profit 1.05 bln

* Recommends cash dividend of 0.75 euros per share

* Core Tier 1 ratio 9.5 pct at end of Q4

* Investment bank net revenues down 26 pct in Q4

* Shares down 5.2 percent in early Frankfurt trading

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Deutsche Bank posted a fourth-quarter pretax loss after investment banking wilted amid the sovereign debt crisis, and as bad investments and litigation charges spoiled Josef Ackermann's final earnings presentation as chief executive.

Deutsche Bank's pretax loss of 351 million euros ($463 million) compared with a 707 million euro profit in the year-earlier quarter and was well below the 1.05 billion euro profit forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt-listed shares were down 5.2 percent in early trade at 0707 GMT.

A pretax profit of 392 million from asset and wealth management and retail banking failed to offset a 422 million euros pretax loss from the corporate banking and securities division, the investment banking unit.

Revenue from trading debt products, traditionally Deutsche's strongest source of earnings, was down 38 percent in the quarter. The bank also set aside 380 million euros for litigation in the corporate banking and securities division.

Writedowns from the corporate investments business, which includes holdings in pharmaceuticals company Actavis, Cosmopolitan casinos and wealth manager BHF bank, amounted to 722 million euros.