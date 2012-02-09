* Senior appointments seen before April management meet
* Asia chief Rankin seen in line for regional management
role
* Top job at investment bank may be split
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Senior executives at
Deutsche Bank are jostling for position as the German
lender prepares to appoint leaders for its investment bank and
regional management before Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen
become co-chief executives in May.
Jain, the bank's 49-year-old India-born investment banking
chief, and Fitschen, the 63-year-old German head of regional
management, were expected to make senior appointments before a
gathering of top managers in April, three people familiar with
the bank's thinking said.
While final decisions have yet to be made, two sources
within the bank said the reshuffle may see Robert Rankin,
currently chief executive of Deutsche Bank Asia Pacific, take
over some of the responsibilities held by Fitschen.
Rankin and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
Rankin, an Australian, was hired from UBS in 2009
where he helped build the Swiss bank's investment banking
franchise to become the Asia region's top fee earner.
In 2010, Deutsche had a banner year in Asia equities,
securing roles on the year's landmark AIA and
Agricultural Bank of China initial public offerings.
In July 2010, Rankin hired former UBS colleague and China
dealmaker Henry Cai to run Deutsche Bank's corporate finance
business.
Fresh appointments are also expected at the top of the
investment bank, traditionally the bank's cash cow. Jain has
said he does not see the need to radically change strategy, and
instead will focus on winning market share as rivals pull back.
But the bank faces a dilemma. It cannot promote all 15
members of the investment bank executive committee installed in
2010. At the same time, the bank needs to appoint a successor to
fill Jain's boots as he takes on additional responsibiities as
group co-chief executive.
As a way of not alienating too many of his lieutenants,
Deutsche Bank may revive a model of sharing power at the top of
the investment bank, just as responsibilites were split between
traders and dealmakers before 2010.
At that time, Jain represented traders and Michael Cohrs,
his counterpart, represented corporate finance bankers with
responsibility for areas such as mergers and acquisitions.
Stephan Leithner, co-head of investment banking coverage and
advisory, is in a strong position to become one of the co-chiefs
of investment banking, two of the sources familiar with Deutsche
Bank's thinking said.
As an Austrian he is a fluent German speaker, and has ties
to blue-chip companies in Deutsche Bank's home market. Leithner
has also helped build up the European corporate finance
franchise, these people said.
In the "markets" camp Deutsche has at least three strong
candidates. Colin Fan, head of credit and emerging markets,
Michele Faissola, head of rates and commodities, and Alan
Cloete, head of global finance and foreign exchange.
Fan, a Canadian, was responsible for overhauling bond
trading in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and as new bank
capital rules fundamentally changed the way investment banks can
operate.
His key strength is cross asset experience, having
previously headed the Asian equities division and in 2008 also
taking on responsibility for emerging markets.
Faissola played a key role in developing Deutsche's
derivatives trading business and was responsible for cutting
down sovereign debt exposure at Deutsche and at Postbank ahead
of a market-wide sell-off in these assets.
Faissola has helped improve the bank's global rankings in
the commodities business and also represents Deutsche Bank on
the board of the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association, and on the board of the Association for Financial
Markets in Europe (AFME).
Cloete, a South African by origin, has helped maintain the
bank's number one ranking in foreign exchange for seven years in
a row.
