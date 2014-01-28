FRANKFURT Jan 28 William Broeksmit, a former senior manager at Deutsche Bank with close ties to co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain, has died at the age of 58 at his home in London, according to an internal email sent to employees at the bank.

Broeksmit was an instrumental founder of Deutsche's investment bank, which it built up in the 1990s, and worked alongside Jain at Merrill Lynch before joining Deutsche in 1996.

The email did not state the cause of death, which occurred on Sunday.

Broeksmit left the bank in 2001 but rejoined in 2008 and filled senior roles until his retirement in February, 2013.

"He was considered by many of his peers to be among the finest minds in the fields of risk and capital management," according to the email.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the email. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Stephen Brown)