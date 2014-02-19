FRANKFURT Feb 19 Deutsche Bank is
considering John Cryan, the former finance chief of UBS AG
, as a potential replacement for co-Chief Executive
Anshu Jain should he be implicated in an ongoing investigation
into currency manipulation, a German magazine reported on
Wednesday.
The supervisory board of Deutsche Bank is discussing who
could replace Jain, the former head of investment banking, as
regulators probe suspicions that a number of global banks
improperly influenced benchmark foreign exchange prices, Manager
Magazin reported in the summary of an article to appear in its
upcoming issue.
"We don't comment on speculation and gossip," a Deutsche
Bank spokesman said in reaction to the report.
Deutsche is also considering replacing its U.S.-based chief
counsel Richard Walker for raising the ire of German financial
regulator Bafin, the magazine reported.
As a replacement for Walker, Deutsche Bank is said to be
considering UBS general counsel Markus Diethelm.
The bank has dismissed several currency traders in recent
months and said it is cooperating with regulators in the global
forex probe.
Cryan is the head of the European operations for Singapore's
State investment vehicle Temasek.
