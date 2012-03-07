BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development approves to study acquisition of Sigma Capital Holding
* Board approves to start negotiation to study acquisition of Sigma Capital Holding through share swap Source: (http://bit.ly/2s1B4fg) Further company coverage: )
FRANKFURT, March 7 Deutsche Bank's chief risk officer Hugo Baenziger is being offered a severance package to leave Germany's flagship lender, German tabloid Bild said on Wednesday in an advance extract of its Thursday edition.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting By Ludwig Burger and Philipp Halstrick writing by Edward Taylor)
NAIROBI, June 12 KCB Group, Kenya's biggest lender by assets, has proposed to take over National Bank of Kenya through a share swap, to increase its share of the government's banking business, documents seen by Reuters showed on Monday.