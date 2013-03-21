EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT, March 21 Germany's flagship lender Deutsche Bank is set to post a strong first quarter benefiting from robust revenues and lower costs.
"We expect our first quarter to be solid across all businesses driven by robust revenues," Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain told an investor conference on Thursday.
"We expect a positive development of our expenses in the first quarter driven by effects from our cost reduction efforts in the second half of 2012."
The bank is set to post a core tier 1 capital ratio of 8.5 percent under the Basel III bank rules in their most stringent form by the end of the first quarter, he said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has