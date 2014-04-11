MUMBAI, April 11 Deutsche Bank AG has hired senior Credit Suisse Group AG investment banker, Rahul Chawla, to head its structured finance business in India, two sources with direct knowledge of the development said.

Mumbai-based Chawla, who as the head of Credit Suisse' global market solutions group in India was in charge of equity and debt capital market transactions and structured finance deals, had joined the Swiss bank in 2007 from Deutsche Bank.

The sources declined to be named as the information is not public yet. Chawla could not be reach for comment by Reuters. A spokesman for Deutsche Bank in India declined to comment, while Credit Suisse did not respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Sunil Nair)