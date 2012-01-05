EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
SINGAPORE Jan 5 Deutsche Bank has hired three former Bank of America Merrill Lynch bankers to boost its corporate finance business in Indonesia, the bank said on Thursday.
Deutsche hired Indira Citrarini to become the head of corporate finance for Indonesia along with Siantoro Goeyardi and Kusnadi Pradinata who join as director and vice president respectively.
The bank said the appointments are effective immediately.
The appointments come as foreign banks are boosting their presence in Southeast Asia's largest economy to tap into the strong economic growth outlook as weakness in the United States and Europe hurts business.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has