FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Forty Deutsche Bank employees from an office in the town of Schkeuditz, east Germany, are undergoing health checks after a letter containing a white powder was found at their building, local German police said on Friday.

Around 700 people were evacuated from the building, which is situated on an industrial estate near Leipzig, a spokeswoman for West Saxony police said on Friday.

The "suspicious substance" was found in an envelope at the offices of Keba Schkeuditz, a Deutsche Bank-owned company, she said.

Photographs from local media show firemen and local police wearing protective clothing and gas masks.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman said he could not confirm the details from the police, but said the building housed back-office operations for Germany's biggest lender.

He said the health of its employees was a priority for the bank and it was cooperating with authorities.

Local paper Leipziger Volkszeitung in its online edition said the incident may be linked to an ongoing wage dispute at the offices. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner and Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)