FRANKFURT Nov 26 The former head of Germany's
Deutsche Bank Josef Ackermann criticised his
successor Anshu Jain on Monday for not agreeing to appear at a
German parliamentary hearing this week on Libor manipulation.
Politicians have already accused Indian-born Jain, who
became co-head of Germany's largest bank in June, of "chickening
out" by sending his chief compliance officer in his place.
"I always took these tasks upon myself," Ackermann said at a
conference organised by business daily Handelsblatt in
Frankfurt. "I think that in this instance, it is the boss who
belongs on stage," he added, in a rare public comment on his
successor.
The European Commission and other international regulators
are investigating more than a dozen banks for alleged
manipulation of the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR), which
is used to set the price of trillions of dollars worth of
financial products worldwide.
The Commission has not identified the banks, but sources
familiar with the matter have said Deutsche Bank is cooperating
with the EU regulator.
Deutsche Bank said in July initial findings from an internal
probe into alleged rigging of global interest rates found that
no members of the management board behaved inappropriately.
Any banks found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules could
face fines of up to 10 percent of their global revenues.
Deutsche Bank will send Stephan Leithner, head of personnel
and compliance, to the Nov. 28 finance committee hearing.
(Reporting By Olaf Zapke, Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)