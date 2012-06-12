BERLIN, June 12 Deutsche Bank
co-chief executive Anshu Jain wooed German business leaders on
Tuesday by saying he would seek to safeguard the legacy of his
predecessors, and backed calls for further austerity and
European integration.
Speaking for the first time at a high-profile event since he
and Juergen Fitschen became co-chief executives, Jain sought to
reassure the audience of German business leaders that he planned
to keep Deutsche Bank's focus on corporate Germany.
Jain wooed the audience by saying a few introductory words
in German before switching to English and paying homage to
previous leaders of the bank such as Herrmann-Josef Abs, Alfred
Herrhausen, and Josef Ackermann.
"Juergen and I feel gratitude and respect for the work of
all our predecessors. Safeguarding their legacy is a
responsibility we feel very deeply," Jain said.
Deutsche's more international footprint and its focus on
investment banking prompted fears the bank could neglect its
German roots, a factor which led to the appointment of German
corporate banker Juergen Fitschen to work alongside India-born
investment banker Jain.
Jain also backed Germany's stance in favour of further debt
reduction as a way to restore confidence in the euro zone.
"I don't believe that deficit spending is the right path for
Europe. To advocate a policy of austerity is, simply, to have
the courage to recognise reality," Jain said.
Europe should focus on a structural reform of labour and
pension markets as well as liberalisation of key industries and
investments in infrastructure, he said.
Only days before a crucial vote to decide whether Greece
should stay within the euro zone, Jain said small countries had
a better chance of competing globally if they remained within
the common currency.
"No single European country can hold its own against U.S or
China. To succeed, we must integrate further," Jain told the
audience.
"Risks remain, a systemic event would have significant and
long-lasting consequences - not just for Europe, but for the
whole world. The stakes are high."
Jain took office at the beginning of the month when his
predecessor Josef Ackermann retired.
Jain and Fitschen, who between them have more than 40 years
experience at the bank, have tried to placate sceptics by
emphasising a more conservative approach in investment banking,
and by backing the expansion of retail banking and wealth
management as a "second pillar."
