BERLIN, June 12 Deutsche Bank co-chief executive Anshu Jain wooed German business leaders on Tuesday by saying he would seek to safeguard the legacy of his predecessors, and backed calls for further austerity and European integration.

Speaking for the first time at a high-profile event since he and Juergen Fitschen became co-chief executives, Jain sought to reassure the audience of German business leaders that he planned to keep Deutsche Bank's focus on corporate Germany.

Jain wooed the audience by saying a few introductory words in German before switching to English and paying homage to previous leaders of the bank such as Herrmann-Josef Abs, Alfred Herrhausen, and Josef Ackermann.

"Juergen and I feel gratitude and respect for the work of all our predecessors. Safeguarding their legacy is a responsibility we feel very deeply," Jain said.

Deutsche's more international footprint and its focus on investment banking prompted fears the bank could neglect its German roots, a factor which led to the appointment of German corporate banker Juergen Fitschen to work alongside India-born investment banker Jain.

Jain also backed Germany's stance in favour of further debt reduction as a way to restore confidence in the euro zone.

"I don't believe that deficit spending is the right path for Europe. To advocate a policy of austerity is, simply, to have the courage to recognise reality," Jain said.

Europe should focus on a structural reform of labour and pension markets as well as liberalisation of key industries and investments in infrastructure, he said.

Only days before a crucial vote to decide whether Greece should stay within the euro zone, Jain said small countries had a better chance of competing globally if they remained within the common currency.

"No single European country can hold its own against U.S or China. To succeed, we must integrate further," Jain told the audience.

"Risks remain, a systemic event would have significant and long-lasting consequences - not just for Europe, but for the whole world. The stakes are high."

Jain took office at the beginning of the month when his predecessor Josef Ackermann retired.

Jain and Fitschen, who between them have more than 40 years experience at the bank, have tried to placate sceptics by emphasising a more conservative approach in investment banking, and by backing the expansion of retail banking and wealth management as a "second pillar." (Reporting By Annika Breidthardt; writing by Edward Taylor)