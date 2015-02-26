BRIEF-State Bank of India seeks bids from investment banks to manage planned share sale
* Says to select and appoint up to 6 merchant bankers for QIP/FPO
FRANKFURT Feb 26 Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and four former board members will stand trial in Munich on suspicion of having provided false testimony during the Kirch trial, German weekly magazine Der Spiegel said on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment.
The presiding judge at the Munich court, Peter Noll, has allowed the case to go forward, Der Spiegel said, citing unnamed sources.
The Munich court was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)
* Says to select and appoint up to 6 merchant bankers for QIP/FPO
SYDNEY, May 9 Australia approved foreign investments worth almost a third more in fiscal 2016 than the previous year, as more Chinese buyers piled into the already red-hot residential property market, government data published on Tuesday showed.