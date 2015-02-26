* Der Spiegel report said case put forward for trial
* Deutsche Bank declined to comment
(Recasts with comment from prosecutor's office and court)
FRANKFURT Feb 26 The Munich district court and
prosecutor's office are unaware of any formal steps to initiate
court proceedings against Deutsche Bank co-Chief
Executive Juergen Fitschen and four former board members, they
said on Thursday, after a magazine reported that the quintet are
to face trial in Munich.
German weekly Der Spiegel said that Fitschen and four former
board members will be tried on suspicion of having provided
false testimony in a civil case to resolve a dispute with Kirch
Group.
The presiding judge at the Munich court, Peter Noll, has
allowed the case to go forward, Der Spiegel said, citing unnamed
sources.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
However, a spokeswoman for the Munich court said that, based
on current information, she could not confirm that the case had
been admitted for trial.
A spokesman for the Munich prosecutor's office said he is
still waiting for a decision from the court.
Munich prosecutors have been investigating whether Fitschen
and former executives gave misleading evidence during a civil
court case brought by the heirs of Leo Kirch, the deceased media
magnate who had sued Deutsche Bank.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Joern Poltz; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle and David Goodman)