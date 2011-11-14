* Munich prosecutors search executive, legal dept offices

MUNICH, Nov 14 Deutsche Bank said German prosecutors had searched its offices in connection with Chief Executive Josef Ackermann's testimony in a case brought against the bank by late German media mogul Leo Kirch.

Munich prosecutors searched executives' offices and the legal department at Germany's biggest lender for four days last week, a spokesman for Deutsche Bank told Reuters on Monday, adding the investigation was not yet completed.

This is the latest ripple in one of Germany's most bitter, drawn-out corporate disputes, which has continued months after the death of the main accuser.

Kirch, who died aged 84 in July, sought for years to recoup about 2 billion euros ($2.75 billion) in damages from Deutsche Bank and former Chairman Rolf Breuer for allegedly causing the downfall of his media empire Kirch Group.

Kirch said Breuer triggered Kirch Group's downfall by questioning the creditworthiness of his media empire in a 2002 Bloomberg Television interview.

The trial in Munich has continued since Kirch's death. Now the Munich prosecutor's office is investigating Ackermann on suspicion of unlawful conduct in connection with the trial, the spokesman for Deutsche Bank said.

Breuer, supervisory board Chairman Clemens Boersig, and former head of personnel Tessen von Heydebreck are also subject to the investigation, he said.

"Deutsche Bank and the affected persons see the accusations as groundless and the actions of the prosecution as being out of proportion," the spokesman said.

The public prosecutor's office in Munich had no immediate comment.

The court was initially due to hear testimony from Friede Springer, deputy chairwoman of the supervisory board of media group Axel Springer.

But before she had a chance to take the stand, Deutsche Bank's lawyers filed a motion to have the court declared biased for allegedly striking illicit deals with the prosecution, and presiding judge Guido Kotschy adjourned the hearing.

Kirch lawyer Peter Gauweiler said Deutsche Bank only filed the motion to prevent Friede Springer from testifying, adding he found the motion "absurd".

Ackermann and Boersig both appeared as witnesses earlier this year as the court tried to establish whether Deutsche Bank had made an effort to seek a mandate to restructure Kirch's stricken media empire after it had fallen on hard times in 2002. ($1 = 0.728 euro) (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Will Waterman)