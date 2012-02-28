FRANKFURT Feb 28 Deutsche Bank
confirmed for the first time that its in-house counsel held
talks to settle a drawn-out legal dispute with the family of
late media mogul Leo Kirch, one of Germany's most bitter
corporate disputes.
"The management of Deutsche Bank was of course informed
about the talks beforehand," a spokesman for Deutsche Bank told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Several people familiar with the matter told Reuters last
week that prospects for a deal to settle the case for 800
million euros ($1.07 billion) appeared to be fading.
Kirch, who died aged 84 last year, sought for years to
recoup about 2 billion euros ($2.64 billion) in damages from
Deutsche Bank and former Chairman Rolf Breuer for allegedly
causing the downfall of his media empire Kirch Group.
Kirch said Breuer triggered Kirch Group's downfall by
questioning the creditworthiness of his media empire in a 2002
Bloomberg Television interview.
($1 = 0.7466 euros)
(Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)